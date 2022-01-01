Keystone Corner Lunch
We’re an affordable, local lunch and dinner spot serving specialty hot dogs, hand cut fries, and classic burgers and shakes. We aim to create a dining experience for customers that has an energetic, friendly, and unique atmosphere. We serve up seriously fun food!
Location
107 North Michael Street
St. Marys PA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
