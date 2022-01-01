Keystone Corner Lunch

Go
We’re an affordable, local lunch and dinner spot serving specialty hot dogs, hand cut fries, and classic burgers and shakes. We aim to create a dining experience for customers that has an energetic, friendly, and unique atmosphere. We serve up seriously fun food!

Popular Items

Milkshakes$3.50
Plain Fries
Fish Fry$14.99
Gluten Free Beer Batter covers this giant 10-12 ounce portion of cod filet and fried till golden brown. Served over a bed of our fries with coleslaw, lemon and house-made tartar sauce.
French Onion Burger$9.25
Caramelized Onions, Pan Gravy, Provolone, & Scallions on Herbed Garlic Crouton-ish Bun
Double Burger$7.49
Two juicy smash burger patties (1/3 pound total) made with our own custom blend of Brisket, Sirloin and Chuck. Add toppings to make it your own.
Kids Burger Meal$4.99
Includes a single burger on a plain bun, a side of fries, and a Huggie of your choice.
Loaded Potato Fries
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Scallions and Ranch
Build Your Own Hotdog$3.25
Your choice of a Smith's Natural Casing Dog, a Palumbos 100% Beef Dog, a Sugardale (pork/chicken) or a Morning Star Veggie Dog. Add toppings to make it your own!
Single Burger$6.49
A small burger for kids or light weights. Add toppings to make it your own.
Beer Cheese and Bacon Fries$4.75
House-made Beer Cheese, Bacon, Shredded Cheddar, Scallions
Location

107 North Michael Street

St. Marys PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
