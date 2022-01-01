Chicken salad in Keystone
Keystone restaurants that serve chicken salad
Keystone Pub Grub
221 Swanzey Street Suite A, Keystone
|Honey Mustard Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Breaded Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Bacon, Onions, Tomatoes, Cheese, Honey Mustard Dressing.
The Pub @ K Bar S Lodge - 434 Old Hill City Rd
434 Old Hill City Rd, Keystone
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Crisp Lettuce Topped with Boneless Wings Tossed in our Classic Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Onions, Matchstick Carrots and Celery.