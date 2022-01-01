Mac and cheese in Keystone
Keystone restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Keystone Pub Grub
221 Swanzey Street Suite A, Keystone
|Brisket Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Cavatappi Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Smoked Brisket, Onion Straws, BBQ Sauce Drizzle.
|Green Chili Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Cavatappi Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Carnitas Pork, Green Chili, Onion Straws.
|Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Cavatappi Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Boneless Chicken Wings, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Ranch Drizzle.
The Pub @ K Bar S Lodge - 434 Old Hill City Rd
434 Old Hill City Rd, Keystone
|Pork Carnitas Green Chili Mac n Cheese
|$14.00
Cavatappi Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Carnitas Pork, Green Chili, Onion Straws.
|Brisket Mac n Cheese
|$14.00
Cavatappi Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Smoked Brisket, Onion Straws, BBQ Sauce Drizzle.