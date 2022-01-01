Go
Khalil's Kitchen

880 Main street

Popular Items

$2 Steak Taco$2.00
Beef tacos$7.99
Buffalo Chicken LF$13.00
$2 Shrimp Taco$2.00
Monster Rodeo Burger$13.00
Our Customer Favorite, 5 oz angus Beef Burger Toped with Swiss cheese , lettuce tomatoes Beer Battered Onion Rings, BBQ sauce served with a side of fries and our signature chipotle sauce
$2 Chicken taco$2.00
Honey BBQ chicken LF$13.00
Jerk Chicken LF$13.00
Sweet chili chicken LF$13.00
Crispy Beer Batter french fries Topped with Mozzarella cheese, red onions, Tomatoes, Fried Panko Breaded sweet chili Chicken Breast, drizzled with ranch and our signature sauce, garnished with scallions
Chicken tacos$12.99
Location

Brockton MA

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
