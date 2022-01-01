Go
Khao Hom Thai & Pho

PHO

258 Salem Road • $$

Avg 4.8 (360 reviews)

Popular Items

Hot wings$6.95
(D). Kee Mao
Wide rice noodles, egg, onion, bell pepper, basil, chili and garlic.
(D)Pad Thai
Rice noodles,egg, bean sprout, scallion, ground peanut
Tom Kha$0.50
Coconut milk, galangal root, onions, tomato, lemongrass, cilantro, scallion and lime juice.
Rolls$5.95
Thai Tea$2.75
Pan Cake$5.95
Fresh Rolls
Crab$6.50
Cream cheese, celery, crab meat and onion,
With wonton wrap
(D)Pho (Soup)$0.25
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallion, cilantro, fried garlic.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

258 Salem Road

Billerica MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
