Khom Fai: Thai Dining Experience

Khom Fai is a modern Thai dining experience rooted in generations of Thai tradition. Whether you are celebrating with friends and family or an intimate dinner for two, our award winning food and hospitality program will leave you completely satisfied.

48856 Romeo Plank • $$

Avg 4.7 (1316 reviews)

Popular Items

Broccoli Noodles (Dinner)$18.00
Khom Fai Sampler$16.00
This shareable starter features our most popular appetizers: 3 seafood rangoons, 3 spring rolls and 3 chicken satay skewers. Served with sweet appetizer sauce, peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
Spring Roll (1pc)$2.00
Cabbage, carrots, celery and bean thread noodles are lightly seasoned and finished with garlic and white pepper before being rolled and fried to golden brown in a crispy shell.
2 Pack M43$6.00
Fried Tofu$8.00
Sampler$16.00
Dynamite Shrimp$15.00
Lemongrass Soup$5.50
This rich and spicy soup is made with stock that features galanga root, lemongrass and lime leaves. It includes mushrooms and sliced tomatoes and is garnished with chopped cilantro.
Bangkok Brownie$10.00
Lettuce Wraps$10.50
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

48856 Romeo Plank

Macomb MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

