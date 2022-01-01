Khom Fai: Thai Dining Experience
Khom Fai is a modern Thai dining experience rooted in generations of Thai tradition. Whether you are celebrating with friends and family or an intimate dinner for two, our award winning food and hospitality program will leave you completely satisfied.
48856 Romeo Plank • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
48856 Romeo Plank
Macomb MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Coney Grille
Come in and enjoy!
Regale Craft Food & Drink
Globally influenced cuisine under one small roof!
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill
At Art & Jakes, we strive to give our customers the best dining experience. We have many dishes in our menu from all over the world. Everyone will surely find something they like from the variety of food we offer. Whether you are looking for a quick lunch, drinks and appetizers, cold beers and watching the game, we have all you are looking for and more! Our specialty is upscale casual in a sports bar environment.
El Charro
El Charro has been bringing you authentic Mexcian food for over 40 years. Enjoy our fresh dishes paired with an original margarita or glass of sangria.