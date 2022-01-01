Go
Toast

Khon’s on Palafox

Come in and enjoy!

34 S Palafox Pl

No reviews yet

Location

34 S Palafox Pl

PENSACOLA FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bluefin Poke

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Champs Nashville Hot Chicken

No reviews yet

Bringing the good ol' southern Nashville hot flavor to the beach!

The Aragon Cafe

No reviews yet

Upscale BBQ dining! Order takeout, delivery or stop in to dine! You will not be disappointed!

Carmen's Lunch Bar & Tapas

No reviews yet

Carmen's Lunch Bar & Tapas! Currently Open 10-4 Tuesday-Saturday with limited seating inside and outside. 850-542-4334

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston