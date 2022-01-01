Go
Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant

“Home of the Fresh Baked Pita Bread and Authentic Lebanese Cuisine”

9340 W Sahara #106

Popular Items

Gyro Plate Lamb$19.95
tomatoes, seasoned onions, pickles, rice, Gyro sauce
Mediterranean Garbanzo$12.95
romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red peppers, whole garbanzo beans, feta, house dressing
gluten free, vegetarian
Greek$12.95
romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, olives, feta, house dressing
gluten free, vegetarian
Hummus$8.95
Garbanzo beans, lemon juice, garlic, sesame oil
gluten free, vegan
Chicken Kabob (3)$19.95
Chicken Shawarma Plate$19.95
tomatoes, seasoned onions, pickles, rice, Tahini sauce
Baba Ghanoush$8.95
grilled eggplant, lemon juice, garlic, sesame oil
gluten free, vegan
Extra Sauce
Lamb Gyro sandwich$13.95
romaine, tomatoes, onions, Gyro sauce
Chicken Shawarma sandwich$13.95
tomatoes, seasoned onions, pickles, Tahini sauce
9340 W Sahara #106

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
