Kick Axe/THRōW Social

Joint venue with Kick Axe Throwing® on the 1st level in an Aspen Lodge vibe & THRōW Social™ on the 2nd level in a Palm Beach vibe! Delicious food & cocktails paired with fun activities like axe throwing, curling & Football Bowling. Come play with us!!!

1401 Okie ST NE

Throw Social Pepperoni pizza$6.00
Feeling a little hungry?
Our crispy crusted spicy pepperoni pizza hits the spot
Steak Satay$15.00
Throw Social Cheese pizza$6.00
Piping hot and super cheesy, our crispy crusted cheese pizza is the ideal quick hot snack
Mac & Cheese Bites$11.00
Like delicious little logs full of macaroni & cheese flavor. Served with marinara.
Paul Bunyan Bavarian Pretzel Sticks$10.00
Mr Bunyan was not Bavarian, but we bet his 23andme profile would show differently.
Served with Beer Cheese and wholegrain mustard
Liquid Lullaby$13.00
Fords Gin, Lavender Syrup, Lemon, Club
Cucumber Twist$10.00
Prairie Organic Cucumber Vodka, Tonic, Fresh Lime, Dash of Simple Syrup
Fresh AF Margarita$13.00
Jose Cuervo, Fresh lime juice, Cane sugar syrup
Chicken$11.00
Pigs In A Flannel Blanket$10.00
Classic wieners your parents served at parties that you hid under the table to eat.
Served with whole grain mustard
Washington DC

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
