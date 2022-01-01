Kick Axe/THRōW Social
Joint venue with Kick Axe Throwing® on the 1st level in an Aspen Lodge vibe & THRōW Social™ on the 2nd level in a Palm Beach vibe! Delicious food & cocktails paired with fun activities like axe throwing, curling & Football Bowling. Come play with us!!!
1401 Okie ST NE
Popular Items
Location
1401 Okie ST NE
Washington DC
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Gravitas
Come in and enjoy!
Acqua al 2
Come in and enjoy!
Via
Come in and enjoy!
Bakers Daughter
Come in and enjoy!