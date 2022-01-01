Go
Toast

KickBacks Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

8087 Vine St • $

Avg 4.5 (650 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Groups
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8087 Vine St

Cincinnati OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

KickbacksCincy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Bistro at Evergreen Retirement Community

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wyoming Community Coffee

No reviews yet

serving great coffee. creating great community.

Station Family + BBQ

No reviews yet

The pulsating heart of Station is our roaring smoker — but this is not your daddy’s BBQ!
Our ingredients and flavors are familiar...and then twisted deliciously from a new point of view.
E.ver.y.thing coming out of the Station kitchen is made from scratch by a team of fabulous humans who care very much that you relish every bite.
Welcome, friend.
Enjoy your meal.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston