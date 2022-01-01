Kickin' Chicken - Downtown
Come in and enjoy!
45 Romney Street
Popular Items
Location
45 Romney Street
Charleston SC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Edmund's Oast Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Home Team BBQ
Come in and enjoy!!
Juan Luis OLD DO NOT USE
Inspired by his childhood memories in El Paso, Pitmaster John Lewis brings "border food" to the Lowcountry. Now serving breakfast tacos from 8am-11am and lunch and dinner daily.
babas on meeting
babas on meeting is an old world café inspired by the cafés and bars of europe. we welcome folks in the morning for espresso and house made pastries, at lunch for sandwiches and sexy salads, and in the evenings for cocktails and wine.