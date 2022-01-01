Go
Kickin' Chicken - Downtown

45 Romney Street

Popular Items

10 Kickin' Nuggets$8.49
Our fresh cut, hand breaded, all white meat nuggets are served with french fries and your choice of honey mustard or ranch.
12 Wings$17.99
Served with celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
15 Kickin' Nuggets$10.49
Our fresh cut, hand breaded, all white meat nuggets are served with french fries and your choice of honey mustard or ranch.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.29
Fried or grilled buffalo chicken with lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla with a side of ranch.
4 Chicken Tenders$10.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.29
Chicken tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, served with a side of either ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
CBLT Wrap$11.29
Fried or grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla with a side of our special sauce.
6 Wings$8.99
Served with celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Kickin' Chicken Sandwich$11.29
Chicken, bacon and provolone cheese with a side of our special sauce.
6 Chicken Tenders$12.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
Location

Charleston SC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
