Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant

Mount Pleasant’s interior showcases modern rustic design, and boasts a huge roll top indoor-outdoor bar. Perfectly placed plasmas for sports fans so you’ll never miss a moment, and a cool game room for the kids. Kick up your feet on Coleman Blvd, catch your favorite team, and eat some delicious food at the same time.

349 W. Coleman Blvd

Popular Items

10 Kickin' Nuggets$8.49
Our fresh cut, hand breaded, all white meat nuggets are served with french fries and your choice of honey mustard or ranch.
4 Chicken Tenders$10.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
Kickin' Chicken Salad$12.99
Our house salad topped with fried or grilled chicken.
6 Wings$8.99
Served with celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
12 Wings$17.99
Served with celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.29
Fried or grilled buffalo chicken with lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla with a side of ranch.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Our house salad topped with fried or grilled buffalo chicken.
Kickin' Chicken Sandwich$11.29
Chicken, bacon and provolone cheese with a side of our special sauce.
6 Chicken Tenders$12.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.29
Chicken tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, served with a side of either ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Location

349 W. Coleman Blvd

Mount Pleasant SC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
