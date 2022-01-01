Go
Kickin KAsian

Come and try a different style of eating where playing with your food is encouraged! Eat, play, get messy with friends and family.

17620 Ventura Blvd

Popular Items

Fried Shrimp Basket$14.50
Comes with an order of Kasian Fries. Substitute for Sweet Potato Fries (+$1), Fried Okra (+$1), or Cheese Bites (+$1.50)
Traditional Shrimp$11.25
Shell on, Head on
Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.
Gloves$0.35
Nitrile Latex Free
Chicken Tenders Basket$12.00
Comes with an order of Kasian Fries. Substitute for Sweet Potato Fries (+$1), Fried Okra (+$1), or Cheese Bites (+$1.50)
Snow Crab Legs$30.00
With its smooth shell, easy to break open. Its flavor is sweet, mild, and delicate. One order is approx. 2 clusters
Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.
Rice$3.50
16 oz.
Fried Calamari Basket$14.50
Comes with an order of Kasian Fries. Substitute for Sweet Potato Fries (+$1), Fried Okra (+$1), or Cheese Bites (+$1.50)
Naked Shrimp$13.50
No work needed, ready to be devoured.
Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.
Mussels$14.00
Green Mussels on the half shell.
Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.
Fries$6.00
Location

Encino CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
