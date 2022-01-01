Go
Toast

Kick'n Chicken

Come in and enjoy!

342 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

3pc Tender with Fries$11.95
Takeout
Side of Kick'n Sauce$0.50
5pc Tender with Fries$13.95
3pc Tender$8.95
Mac & Cheese$4.95
Shells and Lava
Sweet Corn Pudding$4.95
Golden Sweet and Savory
OG SAMMY w/ Fries$11.95
Comes With Fries. Fried chicken breast, Choose Heat, Kick'n Pickles, Slaw & Sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun.
Fried Pickles$4.95
Fried Pickles, Kick'n Sauce
OG SAMMY$8.95
Fried chicken breast, Choose Heat, Kick'n Pickles, Slaw & Sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun
See full menu

Location

342 Main Street

Farmingdale NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Harleys American Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Main Street Pizza Company- South Farmingdale

No reviews yet

At Main Street Pizza Company, we blend Modern Italian and Old World Italian, using the highest quality ingredients. Delivery, takeout, dining in and catering, we cover it all.

The Dark Horse Tavern

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Farmingdale, The Dark Horse Tavern is the place to go for Cold Craft Beer, Delicious Pub Fare, and Signature Cocktails.

Portly Porker

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston