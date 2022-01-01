Go
Kickstand Cafe

Kickstand Cafe is an independent community driven cafe on the Minuteman Bikeway in Arlington Center. We serve coffee from Equal Exchange (always organic, always Fair Trade) and a selection of thoughtfully prepared breakfast, lunch and light dinner items.

SANDWICHES

594 Massachusetts Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (846 reviews)

Popular Items

Hot Soup
PLEASE DO NOT ORDER BEFORE 10am
Brewed Coffee
Organic and Fair Trade from Equal Exchange. Our house coffee is Love Buzz, a dark, smooth, rich blend.
Decaf is Peruvian.
Reuben$10.50
On Iggy's dark rye, with swiss cheese, saurkraut and our house made (slightly spicy) reuben sauce; choose your meat (corned beef or smoked turkey) or go veggie with either roasted beets or avocado and arugula
Deluxe Egg sandwich$5.25
Egg frittata, with spinach, mushroom and caramelized onion baked in a muffin tin, topped with melted cheddar and served with a slice of our herb-roasted tomato on sesame-seeded Iggy's brioche; or choose a bagel
Roasted Chicken Panino$10.50
House-roasted chicken, cheddar, North Country smokehouse bacon, tomato and Zing! sauce (avocado sriracha mayo)
NO UTENSILS NEEDED
Click here and we will not put plastic utensils in your bag.
Chai Latte
made in-house, lightly sweetened and steamed with your choice of milk
Egg and Cheese$4.75
Egg frittata, baked in a muffin tin, with melted cheddar and a slice of our herb-roasted tomatoes; served on sesame seeded Iggy's brioche (a perfect fit) or choose a bagel
Latte$4.50
Two shots of espresso (organic and fair trade) topped with steamed milk and a small amount of foam
Pack of 3 rolls w/peanut sauce$7.50
a Kickstand favorite -- rice noodles, fresh herbs and veggies and marinated tofu wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut dipping sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

594 Massachusetts Ave

Arlington MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

