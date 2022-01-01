Kickstand Cafe
Kickstand Cafe is an independent community driven cafe on the Minuteman Bikeway in Arlington Center. We serve coffee from Equal Exchange (always organic, always Fair Trade) and a selection of thoughtfully prepared breakfast, lunch and light dinner items.
SANDWICHES
SANDWICHES
Location
594 Massachusetts Ave
Arlington MA
