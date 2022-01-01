Go
Toast

Kickstand Coffee & Kitchen

Creative global fare offered alongside Stumptown coffee & house-cocktails in hip digs with an outdoor fire pit.

1235 State St. #100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Street Tacos$11.75
Your choice of protein with salsa verde, corn tortillas, fresh cilantro, red onion, & radish.
Pro tip - add fresh avocado
*gluten free, available vegetarian*
10 Barrel Vodka soda, Blood Orange$6.50
Balebreaker Topcutter IPA$4.50
Rockfish Sandwich$19.00
Spiced rockfish, pickled carrot & daikon, Duke’s mayo, shredduce, housemade baguette served with fries or side salad
*available gluten free*
Banh Mi$18.25
Lechon Kawali (Carlton Farms pork belly), longanisa sausage, pickled carrot & daikon, fresh cilantro, jalapeño, Duke’s mayo, housemade baguette served with fries or side salad
Chicken Mole Enchiladas$13.50
Shredded Organic Chicken, corn tortilla, housemade mole negro, red onion, cilantro, radish, sesame seeds, & cortina cheese
Level Let's Play Pilsner$4.50
Pfriem Sparkling IPA$6.50
SESH Burger$16.50
Grilled SP Provisions patty, melted cheese, our pickles, SESH sauce, shredduce, red onion, housemade brioche bun served with fries or side salad
*available gluten free, & vegetarian*
Curious Orange$8.00
blood orange, passionfruit, pomegranate, lemon, ginger beer, tajin rim.
See full menu

Location

1235 State St. #100

Hood River OR

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

pFriem Family Brewers

No reviews yet

Hours: 11:30-8:30.
Place your order via our website, pfriembeer.com/togo. Once you receive the message that your order is ready, head to the Bear's Den window to pick it up.
All takeout orders will include a 15% gratuity, which is evenly distributed between our hourly FOH and BOH employees. This will be displayed as a "service charge" next to your cart subtotal.

Solstice Wood Fire Waterfront Cafe

No reviews yet

Wood fired, Gorge inspired!

Solstice Wood Fire Pizza Truck - The Ruins

No reviews yet

Providing pizza slices & specials to The Ruins event venue in downtown Hood River!

Double Mountain

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston