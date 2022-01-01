Go
Toast

Kientz Hall

NOW OPEN FOR DINNER EVERYDAY
AND LUNCH WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY
WE CELEBRATE THE BOUNTY OF NORTHERN CALIFORNIA, THE CRAFT OF LIVE-FIRE COOKING AND THE SPIRIT OF WARM HOSPITALITY.

625 San Anselmo Ave

Popular Items

Children's Plate$12.50
Chicken, Tri-Tip or Vegetable Mezze with carrots & broccoli and choice of fries or salad.
Broccolini$9.00
broccoli, lime, chilis, fried breadcrumbs
Fries$7.00
french fries tossed in fried garlic & rosemary, served with aioli
Burger$17.00
cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, aioli
Grilled Veg Mezze Platter$17.00
seasonal vegetables marinated and grilled, roasted carrot hummus, feta yogurt, pickled vegetables and fresh herbs, served with grilled flatbread.
vegetarian
All Green Salad$17.50
little gems, cabbage, cucumber, snap peas, avocado, scallions, pea sprouts, white radish, green goddess, seed crunch
Smashed Potatoes$12.00
crispy smashed marble potatoes, garlic labneh, oregano, preserved lemon, garlic chips, scallion
gluten free
Fried Brussels Sprouts$12.50
calabrian chiles, mint, sultanas, capers, lemon, garlic
Gluten Free
Spit-Roasted Chicken$25.00
spice-rubbed, cooked over almond wood, caper salsa verde
Grilled Flatbread$7.00
grilled, house-made dough brushed with extra virgin olive oil, za'atar spice mix (sumac, citric acid, parsley, chive, thyme)
vegan
Location

625 San Anselmo Ave

San Anselmo CA

Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
