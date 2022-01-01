Go
Toast

Kieran’s Irish Pub

Come in and enjoy!

85 6th Street North

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pot Roast$16.00
Braised beef, carrots, mushrooms, cipollini onions & mashed potatoes
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Honey whiskey glazed chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & onion
Tomato Soup
Creamy tomato basil soup, croutons & cheddar cheese
Pub Pretzels$11.50
3 Soft Pretzel sticks served with Cheese sauce & spicy mustard
Reuben$15.00
Slow roasted corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & thousand island on toasted rye
See full menu

Location

85 6th Street North

Minneapolis MN

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

112 Eatery

No reviews yet

112 Eatery is open Tues. - Thurs. 5-9PM, Fri. & Sat. 5-10PM. Reservations and Takeout orders can be made via our website.

The Naughty Greek Skyway

No reviews yet

Authentic Greek Street Food. Come in and enjoy!

Fhima's

No reviews yet

A modern take on French Mediterranean cuisine using the highest quality ingredients in partnership with Minnesota and local farmers

Red Cow

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston