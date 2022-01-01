Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Kieran’s Kitchen Northeast is a counter-style cafe & market located in the historic Food Building in Northeast Minneapolis. We share the work of artisans and makers that create incredible products right here in the Food Building, including Red Table Meat Company, Baker’s Field Flour & Bread, and Alemar Cheese Company.
1401 Marshall St NE • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1401 Marshall St NE
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
