Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

Kieran’s Kitchen Northeast is a counter-style cafe & market located in the historic Food Building in Northeast Minneapolis. We share the work of artisans and makers that create incredible products right here in the Food Building, including Red Table Meat Company, Baker’s Field Flour & Bread, and Alemar Cheese Company.

1401 Marshall St NE • $$

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Potatoes$8.00
Whey infused fried potatoes, formage blanc, bravas sauce
NE Italian$12.00
Red Table Meat Co Ham, Salami and Mortadella, Nduja with Alemar Fromage Blanc, Greens, and Pickled Vegetables on Baker's Field Bread
Porchetta Sandwich$12.00
House made prochetta with garlic aoli on a Baker's Field ciabatta roll
Bread | Table Loaf$5.00
A great multi-purpose loaf that’s slightly sharp with a chewy crust. Whole wheat, rye, and bread flour, this is perfect for sandwiches, a grilled cheese, or as an accompaniment to a meal.
Royal Hot Hammie$13.00
Royal Ham, St. James, Brie & Dijon mustard on toasted Good 'Wich
Cookie | Chocolate Chip$2.00
The Abundance Board$20.00
Chef-selected assortment of Red Table Meat Company cured meats, creamy Alemar Cheese Company cheese, Kieran’s Kitchen house-made pickles and preserves, and seasonal fruit or vegetables for garnish, are accompanied by whole grain goodness from Baker’s Field Flour and Bread.
Savory | Ham and Cheese Puff Pastry$4.00
Baker's Field puff pastry made with freshly milled flour, with Red Table Meats Royal Ham and Alemar Cheese
Cookie | Cranberry Shortbread$2.25
Rich and decadent brownie-like cookie made with rye flour
Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Based on a housemade biscuit made with Buttermilk, Baker's Field Whole Wheat Flour, Alemar St. James Cheese and Lard from Red Table Meats, then topped with your choice of Red Table Meats Ham or Bacon, a slice of Alemar Cheese and a Fried Egg.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Pet Friendly
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1401 Marshall St NE

Minneapolis MN

Sunday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Nearby restaurants

Dangerous Man Brewing Co

No reviews yet

We are a destination microbrewery and taproom in Northeast Minneapolis, specializing in small batch production and ever-changing taps.

Fletcher's Ice Cream

No reviews yet

▪︎coffee▪︎espresso▪︎ice cream▪︎waffles▪︎
Fletcher's offers coffee, ice cream, waffles, as well as daily deli items for carry-out and curbside pickup.
Gift cards are also available for purchase from the main menu of the website.

Young Joni

No reviews yet

James Beard award-winning chef Ann Kim's restaurant located in Northeast Minneapolis. The wood-fire cooking menu features a diverse array of globally influenced dishes and signature wood-fired pizzas.

The Sheridan Room

No reviews yet

Cozy, contemporary neighborhood eatery & bar serving delicious food from a scratch kitchen that is vegan and vegetarian friendly even though we also have delicious chicken! Craft cocktails, canned beer and vinyl music played every day!

