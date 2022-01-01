Burritos in Kihei
Kihei restaurants that serve burritos
More about Haole Peños
Haole Peños
30 Alahele Place, Kihei
|Burrito Vegetal
|$14.00
Tender Pinto Beans, Spanish Rice, grilled Red & Green Bell Peppers & White Onions, fresh Red Cabbage drizzled with Escabeche Vinegar, fire roasted Jalapeños, finely diced Pico De Gallo, & house made Guacamole served in a scratch made Four Tortilla with our Tomatillo Salsa Verde. [Vegan]
|Burrito Papa Y Huevo
|$14.00
Crispy Potatoes cooked in a blend of Red & Green Bell Peppers, White Onions, & fire roasted Jalapeños, fluffy scrambled Eggs, tender Pinto Beans, shredded Cheddar Cheese, & finely diced Pico De Gallo wrapped in a scratch made Flour Tortilla. [Vegetarian / Can Be Made Vegan]
|Burrito Papa Y Chile
|$13.00
Crispy Potatoes, tender Pinto Beans, shredded Cheddar Cheese, & Chef's house Chile Verde wrapped in a scratch-made Flour Tortilla with choice of Salsa. [Vegetarian/Can Be Made Vegan Upon Request]