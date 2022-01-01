Burritos in Kihei

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Haole Peños

30 Alahele Place, Kihei

TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito Vegetal$14.00
Tender Pinto Beans, Spanish Rice, grilled Red & Green Bell Peppers & White Onions, fresh Red Cabbage drizzled with Escabeche Vinegar, fire roasted Jalapeños, finely diced Pico De Gallo, & house made Guacamole served in a scratch made Four Tortilla with our Tomatillo Salsa Verde. [Vegan]
Burrito Papa Y Huevo$14.00
Crispy Potatoes cooked in a blend of Red & Green Bell Peppers, White Onions, & fire roasted Jalapeños, fluffy scrambled Eggs, tender Pinto Beans, shredded Cheddar Cheese, & finely diced Pico De Gallo wrapped in a scratch made Flour Tortilla. [Vegetarian / Can Be Made Vegan]
Burrito Papa Y Chile$13.00
Crispy Potatoes, tender Pinto Beans, shredded Cheddar Cheese, & Chef's house Chile Verde wrapped in a scratch-made Flour Tortilla with choice of Salsa. [Vegetarian/Can Be Made Vegan Upon Request]
Maui Tacos - Kamaole Beach Center

2411 South Kihei Road, Kihei

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cali Burrito$15.75
PROTEIN CHOICE, FF, CHEESE, GUACAMOLE, AIOLI
Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito$5.95
BEANS AND CHEESE/SWWET CHIPS AND A DRINK
