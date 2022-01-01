Chili in Kihei
Kihei restaurants that serve chili
Southshore Grindz
2439 S. Kihei Rd. Suite 107, Maui
|Chili And Rice
|$14.00
Award Winning Smoked Brisket Chili. Served on a bed of White Rice with Jalapeño, Cheddar Cheese and Tortilla Strips.
IZAKAYA GENBE - 1280 South Kihei Road suite 120
1280 South Kihei Road, Kihei
|Garlic Chili Tofu
|$8.00
4pcs cold tofu topped crunch garlic and hot sauce and green onion
|Sweet Chili Shrimp
|$14.00
Shrimp tempura 6pcs with sweet chili sauce *NOT Included any side