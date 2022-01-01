Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Kihei

Kihei restaurants
Kihei restaurants that serve chili

Southshore Grindz image

 

Southshore Grindz

2439 S. Kihei Rd. Suite 107, Maui

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili And Rice$14.00
Award Winning Smoked Brisket Chili. Served on a bed of White Rice with Jalapeño, Cheddar Cheese and Tortilla Strips.
More about Southshore Grindz
Item pic

 

IZAKAYA GENBE - 1280 South Kihei Road suite 120

1280 South Kihei Road, Kihei

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Chili Tofu$8.00
4pcs cold tofu topped crunch garlic and hot sauce and green onion
Sweet Chili Shrimp$14.00
Shrimp tempura 6pcs with sweet chili sauce *NOT Included any side
More about IZAKAYA GENBE - 1280 South Kihei Road suite 120

