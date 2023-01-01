Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Kihei
/
Kihei
/
Chips And Salsa
Kihei restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Three's Bar & Grill
1945 S Kihei Rd, Kihei
No reviews yet
Chips, Salsa & Guac
$10.00
More about Three's Bar & Grill
Maui Tacos- Kamaole Beach Center Kehei
2411 South Kihei Road, Kihei
No reviews yet
Chips And Salsa
$5.95
More about Maui Tacos- Kamaole Beach Center Kehei
Browse other tasty dishes in Kihei
Nachos
Caesar Salad
Quesadillas
Miso Soup
Shrimp Tempura
Cheesecake
Tacos
Salmon
More near Kihei to explore
Honolulu
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Kailua Kona
Avg 4.3
(38 restaurants)
Lahaina
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Kailua
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Waikoloa
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Kamuela
No reviews yet
Kahului
No reviews yet
Pearl City
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Mililani
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Kahului
No reviews yet
Honolulu
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Hilo
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Kapaa
No reviews yet
Ukiah
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(598 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(256 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(348 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(305 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(841 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(415 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston