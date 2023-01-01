Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Kihei

Go
Kihei restaurants
Toast

Kihei restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Consumer pic

 

Three's Bar & Grill

1945 S Kihei Rd, Kihei

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips, Salsa & Guac$10.00
More about Three's Bar & Grill
Banner pic

 

Maui Tacos- Kamaole Beach Center Kehei

2411 South Kihei Road, Kihei

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips And Salsa$5.95
More about Maui Tacos- Kamaole Beach Center Kehei

Browse other tasty dishes in Kihei

Nachos

Caesar Salad

Quesadillas

Miso Soup

Shrimp Tempura

Cheesecake

Tacos

Salmon

Map

More near Kihei to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Kailua Kona

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Waikoloa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Kamuela

No reviews yet

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (598 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (305 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (841 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston