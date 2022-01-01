Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish sandwiches in
Kihei
/
Kihei
/
Fish Sandwiches
Kihei restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
Three's Bar & Grill
1945 S Kihei Rd, Kihei
No reviews yet
Coconut Crusted Fish Sandwich
$19.75
More about Three's Bar & Grill
Southshore Grindz
2439 S. Kihei Rd. Suite 107, Maui
No reviews yet
Fish Sandwich
$17.00
Local Catch, Brioche Bun, Panko, Tempura & Asian Slaw
More about Southshore Grindz
