French fries in Kihei

Kihei restaurants
Kihei restaurants that serve french fries

Southshore Grindz image

 

Southshore Grindz

2439 S. Kihei Rd. Suite 107, Maui

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$5.00
Crispy & Salty
More about Southshore Grindz
Banner pic

 

Maui Tacos- Kamaole Beach Center Kehei

2411 South Kihei Road, Kihei

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FRENCH FRIES$4.95
More about Maui Tacos- Kamaole Beach Center Kehei

