Lamb gyros in
Kihei
/
Kihei
/
Lamb Gyros
Kihei restaurants that serve lamb gyros
Pita Paradise
34 Wailea Gateway Pl. #A108, Kihei
No reviews yet
LAMB GYRO
$19.00
Australian grass-fed range lamb, feta, onion, lettuce, tomato*
More about Pita Paradise
The Greek -
30 Alahelle Pl., Kihei
No reviews yet
Lamb Gyro
$16.00
Hanmade pita, arugula, Kula totmatoes, sweet red onions, tzatziki
More about The Greek -
