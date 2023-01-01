Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb gyros in Kihei

Kihei restaurants
Toast

Kihei restaurants that serve lamb gyros

Pita Paradise

34 Wailea Gateway Pl. #A108, Kihei

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
LAMB GYRO$19.00
Australian grass-fed range lamb, feta, onion, lettuce, tomato*
More about Pita Paradise
The Greek -

30 Alahelle Pl., Kihei

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Gyro$16.00
Hanmade pita, arugula, Kula totmatoes, sweet red onions, tzatziki
More about The Greek -

