Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Kihei

Go
Kihei restaurants
Toast

Kihei restaurants that serve nachos

Consumer pic

 

Three's Bar & Grill

1945 S Kihei Rd, Kihei

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kalua Pork Nachos$17.25
More about Three's Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Maui Tacos- Kamaole Beach Center Kehei

2411 South Kihei Road, Kihei

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHEESE NACHOS$12.95
Macho Nachos$16.45
CORN CHIPS, BEANS, CHEESE AND PROTEIN
More about Maui Tacos- Kamaole Beach Center Kehei

Browse other tasty dishes in Kihei

Katsu

Fish Tacos

Calamari

Chicken Katsu

Cake

Maki

Cheesecake

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Kihei to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (155 restaurants)

Kailua Kona

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Waikoloa

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Kamuela

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (155 restaurants)

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (601 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (806 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston