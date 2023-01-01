Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nigiri in Kihei

Go
Kihei restaurants
Toast

Kihei restaurants that serve nigiri

Consumer pic

 

Three's Bar & Grill

1945 S Kihei Rd, Kihei

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hamachi Nigiri$10.75
More about Three's Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Oao - Sushi Bar & Grill at Wailea

34 wailea gateway #101, kihei

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wagyu Nigiri$32.00
Kanpachi Nigiri$12.00
Big Eye Tuna Nigiri$12.00
More about Oao - Sushi Bar & Grill at Wailea

Browse other tasty dishes in Kihei

Nachos

Cappuccino

Salmon

Miso Soup

Cheesecake

French Fries

Garlic Noodles

Cake

Map

More near Kihei to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (161 restaurants)

Kailua Kona

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Waikoloa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Kamuela

No reviews yet

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (161 restaurants)

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (582 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (799 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston