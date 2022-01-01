Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Kihei

Kihei restaurants
Kihei restaurants that serve tacos

Haole Peños

30 Alahele Place, Kihei

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Birria Tacos$18.00
A decadent mix of Oxtail & Chuck slow braised in Chef's blend of Chiles & Spices with Queso Blanco cooked inside handmade Corn Tortillas until crispy then garnished with Lime-infused White Onions & fresh Cilantro. Served with a rich, flavorful broth. 3 Birria tacos per order. [Gluten-Free]
Taco Asada$7.00
Marinated steak cooked with finely diced pico de gallo and then topped with fire roasted jalapeños, fresh made guacamole, and more pico de gallo served in a scratch-made flour tortilla with choice of mile or hot salsa roja.
Taco Combo Plate$17.00
Choose any 2 of our Tacos A La Carta plus Beans & Rice!
More about Haole Peños
Southshore Grindz

2439 S. Kihei Rd. Suite 107, Maui

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$14.00
Tortillas, Catch & Pineapple Salsa
More about Southshore Grindz
Maui Tacos - Kamaole Beach Center

2411 South Kihei Road, Kihei

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
HH Fish Taco$4.14
Maui Tacos COMBO$14.95
CORN TORTILLAS WITH YOUR CHOICE OF PROTEIN
Maui Style Taco (1)$6.45
CHOICE OF PROTEINS, LETTUCE AND CHEESE
More about Maui Tacos - Kamaole Beach Center

