Tacos in Kihei
Kihei restaurants that serve tacos
More about Haole Peños
Haole Peños
30 Alahele Place, Kihei
|Birria Tacos
|$18.00
A decadent mix of Oxtail & Chuck slow braised in Chef's blend of Chiles & Spices with Queso Blanco cooked inside handmade Corn Tortillas until crispy then garnished with Lime-infused White Onions & fresh Cilantro. Served with a rich, flavorful broth. 3 Birria tacos per order. [Gluten-Free]
|Taco Asada
|$7.00
Marinated steak cooked with finely diced pico de gallo and then topped with fire roasted jalapeños, fresh made guacamole, and more pico de gallo served in a scratch-made flour tortilla with choice of mile or hot salsa roja.
|Taco Combo Plate
|$17.00
Choose any 2 of our Tacos A La Carta plus Beans & Rice!
More about Southshore Grindz
Southshore Grindz
2439 S. Kihei Rd. Suite 107, Maui
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Tortillas, Catch & Pineapple Salsa