Tostadas in Kihei

Kihei restaurants that serve tostadas

Haole Peños

30 Alahele Place, Kihei

Chilaquiles Tostada with Carnitas$17.00
Two crispy, handmade Corn Tortillas, each topped with a fried Egg, Carnitas made with Malama Farm Kurobuta Pork, tender Pinto Beans, our house Tomatillo Salsa Verde, fire roasted Jalapeños, finely diced Pico De Gallo, & shredded Cheddar Cheese. [Gluten-Free]
Chilaquiles Tostadas$13.00
Two crispy, hand made Corn Tortillas- each one topped with a fried Egg, tender Pinto Beans, our house Salsa Verde, finely diced Pico De Gallo, fire roasted Jalapeños, & shredded Cheddar Cheese. [ Gluten Free]
Maui Tacos - Kamaole Beach Center

2411 South Kihei Road, Kihei

Tostada (1)$6.45
BEANS, CHOICE OF PROTEIN, LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM
