Tostadas in Kihei

Haole Peños
30 Alahele Place, Kihei
|Chilaquiles Tostada with Carnitas
|$17.00
Two crispy, handmade Corn Tortillas, each topped with a fried Egg, Carnitas made with Malama Farm Kurobuta Pork, tender Pinto Beans, our house Tomatillo Salsa Verde, fire roasted Jalapeños, finely diced Pico De Gallo, & shredded Cheddar Cheese. [Gluten-Free]
|Chilaquiles Tostadas
|$13.00
Two crispy, hand made Corn Tortillas- each one topped with a fried Egg, tender Pinto Beans, our house Salsa Verde, finely diced Pico De Gallo, fire roasted Jalapeños, & shredded Cheddar Cheese. [ Gluten Free]