Go
Consumer pic

KIK Extreme Desserts

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1228 Southgate Parkway

Cambridge, OH 43725

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1228 Southgate Parkway, Cambridge OH 43725

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Georgetown Tavern on the Hill

No reviews yet

Georgetown Tavern on the Hill offers one-of-a-kind brick oven pizzas, appetizers, & desserts.
We also have a choice of popular wines, (including Georgetown Vineyards brand wines, made on-site), a selection of beers (including our own craft beer from Southside Brewing Co), and a delicious offering of speciality drinks.

Theo's Restaurant

No reviews yet

NO DRIVING DELIVERIES FEB. 9th. Call in for a downtown walking delivery.

Downtown Arena

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Central Station Steak and Ale

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

KIK Extreme Desserts

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston