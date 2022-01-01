Go
Banner picView gallery

Kiki & Lolo’s - 105 N Rebecca St

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

105 N Rebecca St

Saxonburg, PA 16056

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

105 N Rebecca St, Saxonburg PA 16056

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

110 S Pike Road Sarver PA 16055 - Cellar Works - Sarver
orange starNo Reviews
110 S Pike Rd #205 Sarver, PA 16055
View restaurantnext
Hardwood Cafe -Butler
orange star4.0 • 1,056
646 Pittsburgh Rd Butler, PA 16002
View restaurantnext
Xtra Innings Sports Bar and Grille - 1590 Saxonburg Blvd
orange star4.4 • 183
1590 Saxonburg Blvd Tarentum, PA 15084
View restaurantnext
Serventi's
orange star3.7 • 51
473 Airport Rd Butler, PA 16002
View restaurantnext
Butler Brew Works
orange star4.6 • 422
101 S Main St Butler, PA 16001
View restaurantnext
ParkSide Grill - 6044 William Flynn Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
6044 William Flynn Hwy Bakerstown, PA 15007
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saxonburg

Conny Creek Sax - 270 W Water St
orange star5.0 • 4
270 W Water St Saxonburg, PA 16056
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Saxonburg

Butler

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mars

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

New Kensington

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Wexford

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Cranberry Twp

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Zelienople

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Kiki & Lolo’s - 105 N Rebecca St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston