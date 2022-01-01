Kiki on the River
Come in and enjoy!
450 NW North River Drive
Location
450 NW North River Drive
Miami FL
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 4:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 4:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 4:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Citizens
Thank you!
Casablanca - Seafood Bar and Grill
Fresh from our boats to your table, the best seafood in town
Red Rooster Overtown
Located in the heart of Overtown, Red Rooster serves comfort food celebrating the roots of American cuisine and the diverse culinary traditions of the neighborhood.
KUENKO
The main concept behind Kuenko is to offer Michelin Star caliber dishes that are fresh, healthy and affordable.