Go
Toast

Kiki on the River

Come in and enjoy!

450 NW North River Drive

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

450 NW North River Drive

Miami FL

Sunday9:00 am - 4:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 4:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 4:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 4:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 4:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Citizens

No reviews yet

Thank you!

Casablanca - Seafood Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Fresh from our boats to your table, the best seafood in town

Red Rooster Overtown

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Overtown, Red Rooster serves comfort food celebrating the roots of American cuisine and the diverse culinary traditions of the neighborhood.

KUENKO

No reviews yet

The main concept behind Kuenko is to offer Michelin Star caliber dishes that are fresh, healthy and affordable.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston