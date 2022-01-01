Go
Toast

KIKU BISTRO

Thank you for your generosity and support, we are grateful !

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

2819 Hennepin Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (8069 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Rice$15.95
Miso Soup Togo$3.00
Yaki Udon$16.95
Gyoza$7.95
Salmon Avocado Roll$6.50
Lake Roll$15.25
Tempura Salmon – Avocado – Spicy Crab - Crunch
Avocado Roll$4.95
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.75
California Ranch Roll$17.95
Spicy Crab – Avocado – Cucumber – Cream Cheese – Masago – Deep Fried
California Roll$6.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2819 Hennepin Ave

Minneapolis MN

Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Isles Bun and Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sooki & Mimi

No reviews yet

James Beard Award-winning Chef Ann Kim's forthcoming restaurant. Opening soon in Minneapolis!

Red Cow

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fig + Farro

No reviews yet

Plant-based restaurant with a mission to fight climate change. We plant a tree for every guest served!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston