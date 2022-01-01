Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chai tea in
Kilgore
/
Kilgore
/
Chai Tea
Kilgore restaurants that serve chai tea
Memi D's - Liberty City
6187 Old Hwy 135 N, Kilgore
No reviews yet
Iced Large Chai Tea
$6.00
Iced Medium Chai Tea
$5.50
More about Memi D's - Liberty City
Memi D's - Kilgore
1210 Stone St, Kilgore
No reviews yet
Hot Medium Chai Tea
$5.50
More about Memi D's - Kilgore
Browse other tasty dishes in Kilgore
Muffins
Enchiladas
Chicken Enchiladas
Chicken Sandwiches
Avocado Toast
Chicken Salad
Cuban Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
More near Kilgore to explore
Shreveport
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Longview
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Bossier City
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Lindale
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Gilmer
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Kaufman
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Longview
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Shreveport
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Texarkana
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(300 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1808 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(607 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(971 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(302 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(373 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston