Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Kilgore

Go
Kilgore restaurants
Toast

Kilgore restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Consumer pic

 

Memi D's - Liberty City

6187 Old Hwy 135 N, Kilgore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salsa Sun Chips$1.50
More about Memi D's - Liberty City
Consumer pic

 

Memi D's - Kilgore

1210 Stone St, Kilgore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salsa Sun Chips$1.50
More about Memi D's - Kilgore

Browse other tasty dishes in Kilgore

Tuna Sandwiches

Spaghetti

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Sliders

Quiche

Chai Tea

Tuna Salad

Map

More near Kilgore to explore

Shreveport

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Longview

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Bossier City

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lindale

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Gilmer

No reviews yet

Kaufman

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Longview

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Shreveport

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2284 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1236 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (369 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (453 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston