Kilkenny Irish Pub

GRILL

1413 E 15TH ST • $$

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Cake$7.00
A dense chocolate cake topped with Guinness stout chocolate sauce and Bailey’s Irish whipped cream
Fried Ribs$13.00
Our famous baby back ribs, sliced, battered and deep fried. Served with Oklahoma’s Original Head Country BBQ sauce.
Fried Pickles$10.00
Long slices of pickles, breaded with Panko crumbs and deep fried. Served with Remoulade sauce
Bread Pudding$6.00
Baked with Irish whiskey-soaked raisins and topped with whiskey-butter sauce
Cottage Pie$13.00
A casserole of tender beef tips, peas and
carrots slow-cooked in a hearty beef
sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and
baked golden brown. Served with fresh
sautéed vegetables.
Fish and Chips$16.00
Beer-battered Icelandic Cod, fried golden brown and served with crisp potato wedges and tangy homemade tartar sauce.
Kid's Chicken Tenders$5.00
3 chicken tenders served with Irish chips.
Pretzels$11.00
Six pretzel chubs served with cheddar sauce and German mustard.
Scotch Eggs$8.00
Two hard-boiled eggs wrapped in
breakfast sausage and bread crumbs,
then fried to a golden brown. Topped
with honey mustard dressing.
1/2 Butter Slip$12.00
Kilkenny’s signature burger. A half-pound
of fresh-ground beef cooked to order and
served on a grilled Kaiser roll with lettuce,
tomato and onion.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1413 E 15TH ST

Tulsa OK

Sunday8:30 am - 2:30 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday8:30 am - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Come in and enjoy!

