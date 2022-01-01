Kill Devil Hills restaurants you'll love

Your shrimp boil kit includes 4 lbs shrimp, 1.5 pounds sausage, 3 lbs potatoes, 9 ears corn, 20 quart boil pot, delivered in an attractive and reusable freezer bag.

Each person will enjoy succulent jumbo shrimp, an ear of fresh corn, plenty of new potatoes, butcher-shop sausage pieces seasoned perfectly with our special ingredients. This DIY low-country seafood boil kit makes everyone happy with a fun activity and the highest quality ingredients. We also provide the cooking pot and a reusable freezer bag for the beach - keep them both!

We source our ingredients locally as a first priority, NC wild caught shrimp, Chesapeake sausage, Currituck farmers market corn and potatoes. When we do substitute local, all ingredients are sourced from the USA.

