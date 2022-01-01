Kill Devil Hills restaurants you'll love
Kill Devil Hills's top cuisines
Must-try Kill Devil Hills restaurants
More about Firehouse Boil Delivery
SEAFOOD
Firehouse Boil Delivery
328 West Bickett Street, Kill Devil Hills
|Popular items
|The Condo (feeds 5-9) Shrimp Boil Kit
|$193.00
Your shrimp boil kit includes 4 lbs shrimp, 1.5 pounds sausage, 3 lbs potatoes, 9 ears corn, 20 quart boil pot, delivered in an attractive and reusable freezer bag.
Each person will enjoy succulent jumbo shrimp, an ear of fresh corn, plenty of new potatoes, butcher-shop sausage pieces seasoned perfectly with our special ingredients. This DIY low-country seafood boil kit makes everyone happy with a fun activity and the highest quality ingredients. We also provide the cooking pot and a reusable freezer bag for the beach - keep them both!
We source our ingredients locally as a first priority, NC wild caught shrimp, Chesapeake sausage, Currituck farmers market corn and potatoes. When we do substitute local, all ingredients are sourced from the USA.
|Mussels (2 lbs)
|$10.00
Add 2 pounds of these mild and tender mussels to your boil for color and flavor.
|Little Neck Clams (24)
|$12.00
These tender clams delicious add dimension to your boil. Throw 2 dozen in!
More about Thai Room Restaurant
Thai Room Restaurant
710 S Virginia Dare Trail, Kill Devil Hills
|Popular items
|CRAB RANGOON
|$7.50
5 pcs.
|LO MEIN
|$11.95
(Beef, Chicken, Pork or Shrimp) Egg noodle sautéed with vegetables.
|SPRING ROLL
|$3.25
2 pcs. per order. Regular Spring Rolls have shrimp and pork inside. Vegetarian available.
More about Pigman’s Bar-B-Que
Pigman’s Bar-B-Que
1606 S Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills
More about Slice Pizzeria
Slice Pizzeria
710 South Croatan Highway, Suite 5, Kill Devil Hills