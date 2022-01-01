Kill Devil Hills restaurants you'll love

Kill Devil Hills restaurants
Toast
  • Kill Devil Hills

Kill Devil Hills's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Thai
Takeout box
Chinese
Must-try Kill Devil Hills restaurants

Firehouse Boil Delivery image

SEAFOOD

Firehouse Boil Delivery

328 West Bickett Street, Kill Devil Hills

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Condo (feeds 5-9) Shrimp Boil Kit$193.00
Your shrimp boil kit includes 4 lbs shrimp, 1.5 pounds sausage, 3 lbs potatoes, 9 ears corn, 20 quart boil pot, delivered in an attractive and reusable freezer bag.
Each person will enjoy succulent jumbo shrimp, an ear of fresh corn, plenty of new potatoes, butcher-shop sausage pieces seasoned perfectly with our special ingredients. This DIY low-country seafood boil kit makes everyone happy with a fun activity and the highest quality ingredients. We also provide the cooking pot and a reusable freezer bag for the beach - keep them both!
We source our ingredients locally as a first priority, NC wild caught shrimp, Chesapeake sausage, Currituck farmers market corn and potatoes. When we do substitute local, all ingredients are sourced from the USA.
Mussels (2 lbs)$10.00
Add 2 pounds of these mild and tender mussels to your boil for color and flavor.
Little Neck Clams (24)$12.00
These tender clams delicious add dimension to your boil. Throw 2 dozen in!
More about Firehouse Boil Delivery
Thai Room Restaurant image

 

Thai Room Restaurant

710 S Virginia Dare Trail, Kill Devil Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CRAB RANGOON$7.50
5 pcs.
LO MEIN$11.95
(Beef, Chicken, Pork or Shrimp) Egg noodle sautéed with vegetables.
SPRING ROLL$3.25
2 pcs. per order. Regular Spring Rolls have shrimp and pork inside. Vegetarian available.
More about Thai Room Restaurant
Pigman’s Bar-B-Que image

 

Pigman’s Bar-B-Que

1606 S Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Pigman’s Bar-B-Que
Restaurant banner

 

Slice Pizzeria

710 South Croatan Highway, Suite 5, Kill Devil Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Slice Pizzeria
