Cheesecake in Kill Devil Hills
Kill Devil Hills restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Slice Pizzeria
Slice Pizzeria
710 South Croatan Highway, Kill Devil Hills
|New York Style Mini Cheesecake
|$5.50
a small version of new york style flavored with a hint of vanilla
|Cheesecake Brownie Square
|$2.95
Individually wrapped dense truffle brownie swirled with sweet cream cheese
|Key Lime Mini Cheesecake
|$5.50
a graham cracker base topping with new york cheesecake with a splash of key lime, decorated with a key lime glaze.