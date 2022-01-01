Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Kill Devil Hills

Go
Kill Devil Hills restaurants
Toast

Kill Devil Hills restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

SEAFOOD

Firehouse Boil Delivery

328 West Bickett Street, Kill Devil Hills

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$19.00
Cool and refreshing, this is a summer seasonal favorite. Tangy Key limes are blended with sweetened condensed milk and eggs, baked inside a graham cracker crust, then topped with real whipped cream and a fresh slice of lime for the perfect balance of tart and sweet.
More about Firehouse Boil Delivery
Item pic

 

Slice Pizzeria

710 South Croatan Highway, Kill Devil Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grandmas Pie$3.50
a distinct thin, rectangular style pizza crust, topped with "Grande" mozzarella, homemade chunky marinara sauce, fresh basil, parmesan cheese, and s & p
Grandmas Pie$23.95
a distinct thin, rectangular style pizza crust, topped with "Grande" shredded mozzarella, homemade chucky marinara sauce, fresh basil, parmesan cheese, s&p
More about Slice Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Kill Devil Hills

Chicken Tenders

Cheesecake

Cake

Mussels

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Kill Devil Hills to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Kitty Hawk

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Nags Head

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Manteo

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Corolla

No reviews yet

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston