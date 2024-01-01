Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Kill Devil Hills

Kill Devil Hills restaurants
Kill Devil Hills restaurants that serve tacos

Plaza Azteca - OBX, NC

1502 South Croatan Highway, Kill Devil Hills

Tacos de Carne Asada$15.50
Corn tortillas, grilled steak topped onions. Side tomatillo sauce
Birria Tacos$17.99
Three corn tortillas dipped in birria style beef broth, stuffed with beef birria, queso Chihuahua, chopped onions & cilantro. Accompanied by birria style beef soup broth
Tacos Al Pastor$15.00
Corn tortillas, choice of grilled pork or chicken, marinated in pineapple adobo. topped with cilantro, onion, side of tomatillo sauce
Kelly's OBX Catering

1004 9th Ave, Kill Devil Hills

2-Atlantic Mahi Tacos$14.99
Fresh Atlantic Mahi Mahi blackened and topped with sweet mango, radish and onion salsa, tart cilantro and shredded lettuce, finished with a chipotle sour cream, served with black beans and rice or side of your choice
