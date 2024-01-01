Tacos in Kill Devil Hills
Kill Devil Hills restaurants that serve tacos
More about Plaza Azteca - OBX, NC
Plaza Azteca - OBX, NC
1502 South Croatan Highway, Kill Devil Hills
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$15.50
Corn tortillas, grilled steak topped onions. Side tomatillo sauce
|Birria Tacos
|$17.99
Three corn tortillas dipped in birria style beef broth, stuffed with beef birria, queso Chihuahua, chopped onions & cilantro. Accompanied by birria style beef soup broth
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$15.00
Corn tortillas, choice of grilled pork or chicken, marinated in pineapple adobo. topped with cilantro, onion, side of tomatillo sauce
More about Kelly's OBX Catering
Kelly's OBX Catering
1004 9th Ave, Kill Devil Hills
|2-Atlantic Mahi Tacos
|$14.99
Fresh Atlantic Mahi Mahi blackened and topped with sweet mango, radish and onion salsa, tart cilantro and shredded lettuce, finished with a chipotle sour cream, served with black beans and rice or side of your choice