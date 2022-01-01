Go
Kill Devils Frozen Custard and Beach Fries

Kill Devils is a locally owned and operated family friendly restaurant .Our food can be described as Beach Cuisine . Juicy Better Burgers ,Hotdogs ,BBQ , Grilled chicken sandwich and our signature FRESH Cut Fries . Our menu has something for everybody . Our Frozen Custard ,which is a super premium ice cream ,is made fresh hourly . It is thick rich and creamy .After 18 years we have become an outer banks must stop location

Popular Items

Shake Regular$4.99
Regular Beach Fries$3.69
Cup Regular$3.89
Large Beach Fries$4.99
Better Burger$5.79
Juicy all beef grilled to perfection, have your napkin ready. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.
Kill Devil Burger$8.59
Double meat, double cheese, double bacon, & "fixins"
Jumbo Beach Fries (Bucket)$8.59
Grilled Cheese$3.29
American, Provolone or Pepper Jack
Coney Island Dog$4.89
All beef hot dog topped with chili, cheese & onion
Hot Dog$3.29
All beef hot dog

Location

1002 S Croatan Highway

Kill Devil Hills NC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

