KILLA PIE

Open today 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

1100 South Preston Road, Suite 30

Prosper, TX 75078

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

6" Original Pig Riot$13.29
Hot Soppressata, Syracuse Sausage, Applewoo Bacon, Tomato Sauce, Whole Milk Mozz, Drizzle Spicy Ranch
Small Hail Caesar!$4.79
romaine, parmesan, cracktons, wicked good house made caesar dressing
Ranch$0.50
14" Original Pig Riot$26.99
Hot Soppressata, Syracuse Sausage, Applewoo Bacon, Tomato Sauce, Whole Milk Mozz, Drizzle Spicy Ranch
14" Original Pioneer$22.99
Wisconsin Brick, Pepperoni, DiNapoli Tomato Sauce
6" Original Pioneer$11.29
Wisconsin Brick, Pepperoni, DiNapoli Tomato Sauce
Medium Hail Caesar!$8.29
romaine, parmesan, cracktons, wicked good house made caesar dressing
Brick Bread Whole$10.49
Abundant Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Garlic Oil, Parmesan
14" ORIGINAL B.Y.O.$18.99
Build your own pizza, add whole or half toppings to 14" original or slender crust!
All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

1100 South Preston Road, Suite 30, Prosper TX 75078

Directions

