Killeen Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Killeen

MasFajitas image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

MasFajitas

1908 E Central Texas Expy b, Killeen

Avg 4.4 (1791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Queso Blanco$4.99
*Gluten Free*
Chimichanga$11.49
Large flour tortilla deep fried, filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with queso sauce. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and refried beans.
Flauta Dinner$10.99
Two hand rolled chicken and cheese crispy flautas, served with a side of queso sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and refried beans.
More about MasFajitas
Menos Mexican Grill - Killeen image

FRENCH FRIES

Menos Mexican Grill - Killeen

1100 E Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen

Avg 4.5 (1965 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
3 tacos$4.25
Two items additional items .40 per taco and item
Taco$1.75
Two items additional items .40 per taco and item
Quesa Steak$8.75
Served with Guacamole,pico de gallo,and sour cream
More about Menos Mexican Grill - Killeen
Los Cabos Seafood Bar image

 

Los Cabos Seafood Bar

1215 South Fort Hood Street, Harker Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Flan$4.25
Mexican Salad$9.99
Caldo De Camaron$12.99
More about Los Cabos Seafood Bar
Meños Mexican Grill - Clear Creek image

 

Meños Mexican Grill - Clear Creek

3905 Clear Creek Rd, 101, Killeen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Taco$1.75
Two items additional items .40 per taco and item
Quesa Steak$8.75
Served with Guacamole,pico de gallo,and sour cream
3 tacos$4.25
Two items additional items .40 per taco and item
More about Meños Mexican Grill - Clear Creek
Restaurant banner

 

Taqueria Celaya 2020

836 S Fort Hood, Killeen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Taqueria Celaya 2020

