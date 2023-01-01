Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Killeen

Go
Killeen restaurants
Toast

Killeen restaurants that serve chai lattes

Consumer pic

 

Let’s Eat Texas

207 East Avenue D, Killeen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Chai Latte$5.00
More about Let’s Eat Texas
Consumer pic

 

Bite The Bagel - Killeen - 2710 S CLEAR CREEK RD Suite 101

2710 S CLEAR CREEK RD Suite 101, KILLEEN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spiced Chai Latte$0.00
Delicious, spiced chai made with steamed milk of your choice.
More about Bite The Bagel - Killeen - 2710 S CLEAR CREEK RD Suite 101

Browse other tasty dishes in Killeen

Curry

Cappuccino

Chips And Salsa

Chocolate Cake

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Tacos

Enchiladas

Goat Curry

Map

More near Killeen to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Temple

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Harker Heights

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Belton

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Salado

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Waco

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1068 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (505 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (480 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (539 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (432 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (657 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston