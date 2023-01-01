Chai lattes in Killeen

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Killeen restaurants that serve chai lattes
Let’s Eat Texas
207 East Avenue D, Killeen
No reviews yet
Large Chai Latte
$5.00
More about Let’s Eat Texas
Bite The Bagel - Killeen - 2710 S CLEAR CREEK RD Suite 101
2710 S CLEAR CREEK RD Suite 101, KILLEEN
No reviews yet
Spiced Chai Latte
$0.00
Delicious, spiced chai made with steamed milk of your choice.
More about Bite The Bagel - Killeen - 2710 S CLEAR CREEK RD Suite 101
