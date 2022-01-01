Chicken salad in Killeen
Killeen restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Village Pizza - Killeen
Village Pizza - Killeen
2710 S CLEAR CREEK RD Suite 101, Killeen
|Grilled Chicken Salad
Chicken salad is served with grilled chicken, Italian dressing, red onion, Roma tomato.
More about Backporch Drafthouse Killeen
Backporch Drafthouse Killeen
3100 E TEAXS EXPRESSWAY, KILLEEN
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.25
Mixed Greens, Grilled or Crispy Chicken, tossed in Classic Buffalo Sauce, Diced Tomatoes, Bacon Bits, Hard-Boiled Egg, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, served with House Made Buttermilk Ranch