Chicken salad in Killeen

Killeen restaurants
Killeen restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Village Pizza - Killeen

2710 S CLEAR CREEK RD Suite 101, Killeen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chicken salad is served with grilled chicken, Italian dressing, red onion, Roma tomato.
Item pic

 

Backporch Drafthouse Killeen

3100 E TEAXS EXPRESSWAY, KILLEEN

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.25
Mixed Greens, Grilled or Crispy Chicken, tossed in Classic Buffalo Sauce, Diced Tomatoes, Bacon Bits, Hard-Boiled Egg, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, served with House Made Buttermilk Ranch
