Chicken wraps in Killeen
Killeen restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Los Pinchis Tacos Mexican Cuisine - 311 E Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 201
311 E Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 201, Killeen
|41. Beef or Chicken Crunch Wrap
|$9.85
Ground beef or chicken, beans, monterrey cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, and crunchy tostada in the center
Backporch Drafthouse Killeen - 3100 E TEXAS EXPRESSWAY
3100 E TEAXS EXPRESSWAY, KILLEEN
|Asian Chicken Lettuce Wrap
|$10.85
Grilled chicken tossed in teriyaki glaze, Caramelized mushrooms, PBR Caramelized onions, green onions, chow Mein noodles, served with romaine lettuce wraps, sesame ginger dressing, and hot mustard
|Southern Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Garlic Herb Tortilla, Your choice of grilled or Crispy Chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomato, Your choice of sauce and shredded Cheddar cheese served with side salad