Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Killeen

Go
Killeen restaurants
Toast

Killeen restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Consumer pic

 

Los Pinchis Tacos Mexican Cuisine - 311 E Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 201

311 E Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 201, Killeen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
41. Beef or Chicken Crunch Wrap$9.85
Ground beef or chicken, beans, monterrey cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, and crunchy tostada in the center
More about Los Pinchis Tacos Mexican Cuisine - 311 E Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 201
Item pic

 

Backporch Drafthouse Killeen - 3100 E TEXAS EXPRESSWAY

3100 E TEAXS EXPRESSWAY, KILLEEN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Asian Chicken Lettuce Wrap$10.85
Grilled chicken tossed in teriyaki glaze, Caramelized mushrooms, PBR Caramelized onions, green onions, chow Mein noodles, served with romaine lettuce wraps, sesame ginger dressing, and hot mustard
Southern Chicken Wrap$12.00
Garlic Herb Tortilla, Your choice of grilled or Crispy Chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomato, Your choice of sauce and shredded Cheddar cheese served with side salad
More about Backporch Drafthouse Killeen - 3100 E TEXAS EXPRESSWAY

Browse other tasty dishes in Killeen

Enchiladas

Greek Salad

Italian Salad

Cake

Cinnamon Rolls

Cheesecake

Cheeseburgers

Taco Salad

Map

More near Killeen to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Temple

No reviews yet

Harker Heights

Avg 5 (18 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Belton

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Salado

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Waco

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1208 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (72 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (578 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (260 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (400 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (537 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (781 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston