Fish tacos in Killeen
Killeen restaurants that serve fish tacos
Los Pinchis Tacos Mexican Cuisine
311 E Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 201, Killeen
|25. Fish and Chips Taco
|$4.50
Flour tortilla, Beer battered tilapia, French fries, cabbage, homemade chipotle sauce and lime.
Backporch Drafthouse Killeen
3100 E TEAXS EXPRESSWAY, KILLEEN
|Baja Fish Tacos (Grilled)
|$10.75
2 Flour Tortilla, grilled Atlantic cod, BP house slaw, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, cilantro, and drizzled with Baja sour cream sauce and served with a side borracho beans.
|Baja Fish Tacos (Fried)
|$10.75
2 Flour Tortilla, Fried Dos XX Beer battered Atlantic cod, BP house slaw, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, cilantro, and drizzled with Baja sour cream sauce and served with a side borracho beans.
|Add Grilled Fish Taco (1)
|$3.00