Fish tacos in Killeen

Killeen restaurants
Killeen restaurants that serve fish tacos

Los Pinchis Tacos Mexican Cuisine

311 E Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 201, Killeen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
25. Fish and Chips Taco$4.50
Flour tortilla, Beer battered tilapia, French fries, cabbage, homemade chipotle sauce and lime.
More about Los Pinchis Tacos Mexican Cuisine
Backporch Drafthouse Killeen

3100 E TEAXS EXPRESSWAY, KILLEEN

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baja Fish Tacos (Grilled)$10.75
2 Flour Tortilla, grilled Atlantic cod, BP house slaw, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, cilantro, and drizzled with Baja sour cream sauce and served with a side borracho beans.
Baja Fish Tacos (Fried)$10.75
2 Flour Tortilla, Fried Dos XX Beer battered Atlantic cod, BP house slaw, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, cilantro, and drizzled with Baja sour cream sauce and served with a side borracho beans.
Add Grilled Fish Taco (1)$3.00
More about Backporch Drafthouse Killeen

