Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Killeen

Go
Killeen restaurants
Toast

Killeen restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

The Roll Up

3101 S. Fort Hood St., Killeen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Fried Rice Plate$7.39
Veggie Fried Rice$3.69
Two-Meat Fried Rice$16.63
More about The Roll Up
Tropical Wok image

 

Tropical Wok

3807 w Stan Schluetter Loop, #200, Killeen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice$3.99
More about Tropical Wok

Browse other tasty dishes in Killeen

Tacos

French Fries

Nachos

Muffins

Chef Salad

Cinnamon Rolls

Curry Chicken

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Killeen to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Temple

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Harker Heights

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Salado

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Belton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston