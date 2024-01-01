Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp enchiladas in Killeen

Killeen restaurants
Killeen restaurants that serve shrimp enchiladas

MasFajitas image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

MasFajitas-Killeen

1908 E Central Texas Expy b, Killeen

Avg 4.4 (1791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Enchiladas$13.99
Sautéed shrimp enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce and melted Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about MasFajitas-Killeen
Item pic

 

Los Pinchis Tacos Mexican Cuisine - 311 E Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 201

311 E Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 201, Killeen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Poblano Enchiladas Plate$12.15
Two enchiladas corn tortilla with shrimp, poblano pepper, monterrey cheese, roasted pepper cream sauce, topped with corn, tomatoes and cilantro.
More about Los Pinchis Tacos Mexican Cuisine - 311 E Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 201

