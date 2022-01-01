Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sopapilla in Killeen

Killeen restaurants
Killeen restaurants that serve sopapilla

MasFajitas image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

MasFajitas

1908 E Central Texas Expy b, Killeen

Avg 4.4 (1791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sopapillas$3.99
More about MasFajitas
Meños Mexican Grill - Clear Creek image

 

Meños Mexican Grill - Clear Creek

3905 Clear Creek Rd, 101, Killeen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sopapillas$4.50
More about Meños Mexican Grill - Clear Creek

