Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sopapilla in
Killeen
/
Killeen
/
Sopapilla
Killeen restaurants that serve sopapilla
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
MasFajitas
1908 E Central Texas Expy b, Killeen
Avg 4.4
(1791 reviews)
Sopapillas
$3.99
More about MasFajitas
Meños Mexican Grill - Clear Creek
3905 Clear Creek Rd, 101, Killeen
No reviews yet
Sopapillas
$4.50
More about Meños Mexican Grill - Clear Creek
Browse other tasty dishes in Killeen
Flautas
Cannolis
Cheese Enchiladas
Jerk Chicken
Stew
Pies
Chicken Salad
Curry
More near Killeen to explore
Round Rock
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Leander
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Temple
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Harker Heights
Avg 5
(11 restaurants)
Hutto
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Salado
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Belton
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Waco
Avg 4.4
(46 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(825 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(317 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(397 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(263 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(286 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(456 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston